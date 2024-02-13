Orion Trophy unveiling marks countdown to PSL 9 Kickoff

The trophy for season nine of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was unveiled in Lahore on Tuesday.

The trophy was named “The Orion Trophy” and will be a source of motivation for all the teams participating in the tournament. All the captains were present during the trophy unveiling ceremony at the Race Course Park.

"Orion, in various mythologies and cultures, is often associated with a prominent constellation located in the celestial equator. The constellation is easily recognizable by three bright stars forming Orion's Belt and is visible from both hemispheres, making it one of the most well-known and easily identifiable star patterns in the night sky," the PCB stated in a Press Release.

"Made from pure silver and coated in white gold, the elegant trophy exudes prestige. Each detail is plated with white gold, adding grace that signifies the excellence of the Pakistan Super League. With the investment of 900+ hours of non-stop work and hand placement of 18,000 stones, this marvel stands tall and proud."

PSL 9 will be held in four cities — Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi — with the final of the event taking place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18.