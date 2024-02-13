Tuesday, February 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N rejects KP election results

PML-N rejects KP election results
Web Desk
12:20 AM | February 13, 2024
National

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has rejected election results and sought reopening of 10 constituencies.

PM-N Spokesperson Akhtarwali Khan alleged that the fake form-45 was distributed in the province to create confusion.

He said the polling results had not reflected the true picture.

He urged the election commissioner to reopen the 10 constituencies or no party would accept the election results.

“Anarchy is being spread in the province and conspiracies are being hatched against the existence of the country,” the spokesperson concluded.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1707710545.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024