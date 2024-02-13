PML-N rejects KP election results

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has rejected election results and sought reopening of 10 constituencies.

PM-N Spokesperson Akhtarwali Khan alleged that the fake form-45 was distributed in the province to create confusion.

He said the polling results had not reflected the true picture.

He urged the election commissioner to reopen the 10 constituencies or no party would accept the election results.

“Anarchy is being spread in the province and conspiracies are being hatched against the existence of the country,” the spokesperson concluded.