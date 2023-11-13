Threat of Dog Bites

Once agains In Pakistan, the concerning surge in dog bite incidents has be­come a pressing public health issue, signalling a range of risks, threats, and challenges for individuals and communities alike. Beyond the immedi­ate physical trauma, these incidents bring forth a myriad of dangers. Chief among these is the risk of contracting infections, particularly rabies, which can have severe consequences if not promptly addressed. The rise in these cases not only strains the healthcare system but also poses a significant threat to the safety and well-being of the populace.

The challenges associated with addressing this issue are multifaceted. Access to healthcare facilities, especially in remote regions, remains limited, resulting in delayed or inadequate treatment for dog bite victims. Moreover, a lack of awareness and education about responsible pet ownership and safe­ty around dogs, both owned and stray, perpetuates the problem. Coupled with limited resources for sterilisation and vaccination programs, these challenges com­pound the issue, making it a complex public health concern. This growing problem needs collaborative effort between communities, health departments, and govern­ments is essential. Education emerges as a cornerstone of preventive measures. Com­munity-driven campaigns focused on responsible pet ownership, proper interaction with dogs, and identifying signs of aggressive behaviour in canines can significantly reduce the risks associated with dog bites. Empowering individuals with knowledge and skills to navigate interactions with dogs is a crucial step toward prevention.

Ensuring accessible healthcare facilities, especially in rural and underserved areas, is another imperative. Prompt medical attention is crucial in mitigating the risks of infection and long-term complications. This includes not only providing necessary vaccinations but also ensuring that treatment is readily available in case of a dog bite incident. Stray management programs stand as a crucial component of a comprehen­sive solution. Implementing mass sterilisation and vaccination drives for strays helps reduce their population and the risks associated with diseases such as rabies. Simul­taneously, reinforcing laws and regulations concerning animal welfare and responsi­ble pet ownership is vital. Strict measures for negligent pet owners and policies for vaccination compliance can significantly reduce the risks associated with unattended or unvaccinated animals. The onus lies not only on governments and health depart­ments but also on the active participation of communities. Collaborative efforts be­tween governmental bodies, healthcare professionals, non-governmental organisa­tions, and local communities can drive a unified and effective approach to tackling this issue. Creating a coordinated strategy, where each sector plays a role according to its strengths, will pave the way toward a safer, healthier environment for all.

If someone experiences a dog bite, it’s crucial to take immediate action to minimise the risk of infection and ensure proper care. Here are the steps to manage a dog bite like cleaning the wound; wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water. This helps reduce the risk of infection. If the wound is bleeding, apply gentle pressure with a clean cloth to stop the bleeding. After cleaning, apply an over-the-counter antibiot­ic ointment to the wound and cover it with a clean bandage or dressing but remem­ber the bange should be too tight. Seek medical attention even if the wound seems minor, it’s advisable to seek medical attention. A healthcare professional can assess the severity of the bite, provide proper treatment, and determine if additional care or vaccinations, such as a tetanus shot and rabies vaccine, are necessary. Follow Medi­cal Advice: Adhere to the instructions provided by the healthcare professional. If the wound becomes red, swollen, or shows signs of infection, seek immediate medical at­tention.keep in mind if a person get rabies there in treatment available anywhere in the world even in this modern era so take dog bite as a serous issue.

Remember, prevention is key. Encouraging responsible pet ownership, under­standing dog behavior, and taking precautions around unfamiliar dogs can signifi­cantly reduce the risk of dog bites in the first place. Healthcare facilities usually fol­low the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines for PEP, which involve a course of rabies vaccinations administered over several weeks. The schedule typically in­volves receiving the rabies vaccine on days 0, 3, 7, 14, and 28 after a dog bite.

These vaccines are generally available in larger hospitals, health centers, and spe­cialised clinics in urban and rural areas. However, accessibility can vary depending on the region, with more remote or underserved areas potentially facing challenges in providing these vaccinations promptly. Every individual with unknown dog bite should get tetanus injection and dog bite vaccine immediately as prompt treatment significantly reduces the risk of developing rabies after a dog bite. Healthcare pro­fessionals will evaluate the severity of the bite and administer the appropriate vac­cinations and treatments as per established protocols.

Moreover, addressing dog bites requires a sustainable, long-term commitment. Continual education, periodic vaccination campaigns, and consistent sterilisation efforts are necessary to maintain progress and prevent regression in the reduction of dog bite incidents. The need for a collaborative, unified response cannot be over­stated. By fostering partnerships and a collective dedication to address the risks and challenges associated with dog bites, Pakistan can create a safer environment for its citizens and set a precedent for effective public health management.

In summary, the rise in dog bite cases in Pakistan demands a comprehensive and collaborative response. By uniting efforts at the governmental, community, and indi­vidual levels, significant progress can be made in reducing these incidents. Through sustained commitment to education, accessible healthcare, responsible pet owner­ship, and empathetic stray management, the risks associated with dog bites can be mitigated, ensuring a safer and more secure environment for all.

Dr Asif Channer

The writer is a Public Health professional and freelance columnist. He can be contacted at dremergency

bwp@hotmail.com