Armed dacoits shoot young boy during shop robbery

RAWALPINDI - A gang of armed dacoits carried out a violent robbery at a milk shop in Dhoke Kashmirian, re­sulting in the injury of a 10-year-old boy. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Police Station Sadiqabad.

According to sources, the dacoits, armed with sophisticat­ed weapons, entered the milk-yogurt shop and held the shop­keeper at gunpoint, demanding cash. Despite the shopkeeper’s compliance, they resorted to in­discriminate firing, injuring the shopkeeper’s son.

The injured boy was rushed to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for medical treatment, identified as Saqib. Following the crime, a heavy police presence arrived at the scene, collecting evidence and recording eyewitness state­ments for investigation.

Meanwhile, traders in the area condemned the rising street crime and criticized the authori­ties for failing to address the situ­ation. They called upon the Chief Minister and IG Punjab to take action against law enforcement officials for their alleged incom­petence in protecting the com­munity. In a separate incident, Rawat police are grappling with a case involving the theft of 7 tons of steel from a site-godown of the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project. The stolen materials, including steel, a generator, pistol, and a mobile phone, were intended for construction use. Despite lodging an FIR and initiating an investi­gation, no arrests or recoveries have been made thus far.