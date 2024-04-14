Armed dacoits shoot young boy during shop robbery

RAWALPINDI - A gang of armed dacoits carried out a violent robbery at a milk shop in Dhoke Kashmirian, resulting in the injury of a 10-year-old boy. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Police Station Sadiqabad.
According to sources, the dacoits, armed with sophisticated weapons, entered the milk-yogurt shop and held the shopkeeper at gunpoint, demanding cash. Despite the shopkeeper’s compliance, they resorted to indiscriminate firing, injuring the shopkeeper’s son.
The injured boy was rushed to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for medical treatment, identified as Saqib. Following the crime, a heavy police presence arrived at the scene, collecting evidence and recording eyewitness statements for investigation.
Meanwhile, traders in the area condemned the rising street crime and criticized the authorities for failing to address the situation. They called upon the Chief Minister and IG Punjab to take action against law enforcement officials for their alleged incompetence in protecting the community. In a separate incident, Rawat police are grappling with a case involving the theft of 7 tons of steel from a site-godown of the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project. The stolen materials, including steel, a generator, pistol, and a mobile phone, were intended for construction use. Despite lodging an FIR and initiating an investigation, no arrests or recoveries have been made thus far.