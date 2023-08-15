CM Punjab extends heartfelt Independence Day congratulations

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day. He has expressed his warm felicitations to all fellow country­men on this significant day. He acknowledged the immense bless­ings of freedom and expresses gratitude to the Almighty for en­abling us to breathe in a sovereign nation. The CM underscored the need to comprehend and uphold the intrinsic worth and honour of a nation that is free. He paid trib­ute to the countless Muslims who dedicated their lives to kindle the flame of liberation, as well as the venerable forebears of our liber­ated land. Paying homage to the unparalleled valour of those who laid down their lives during the Pakistan Movement, he empha­sised the significance of their sacri­fice in pursuit of a peaceful nation.