Thursday, December 14, 2023
Gohar, Wu Qingwen explore avenues for enhances economic, trade ties

Agencies
December 14, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Commerce Minister Dr Go­har Ejaz and the esteemed Mayor of Suzhou Municipal Government, Wu Qingwen explored avenues for en­hanced economic and trade ties, underlining their com­mitment to building stron­ger bilateral relations. In a significant stride towards fostering international co­operation, the Commerce Minister engaged in a highly productive meeting with the esteemed Mayor of Suzhou Municipal Government, said a press release issued here. The meeting witnessed an exchange of ideas and dis­cussions on the immense potential for collaboration between Pakistan and Su­zhou. The discussions were inspired by the #BRIMeet­ing, resonating with the Belt and Road Initiative’s vision for connectivity and col­laboration. As both nations look to leverage this mo­mentum, the focus remains on identifying and capital­izing on new opportuni­ties for trade and economic growth. Suzhou’s remark­able economic profile was a key highlight, underscoring the city’s significance as an economic powerhouse.

Agencies

