Power theft declared as cognizable offence

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday promulgated an ordinance to declare the theft of electricity a cognizable offence. Through the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance 2023, the President amended the Section 462 (O) of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860. According to a President House statement, the electricity distribution companies were earlier facing difficulties in the registration of FIRs of power theft incidents. The said ordinance will help curb power theft in the energy sector worth around Rs 590 billion. Earlier Caretaker Minister for Energy and Power Muhammad Ali called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad. Matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.