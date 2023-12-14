Systems Limited recognised as Temenos MEA Delivery Partner of Year 2023

KARACHI-Systems Limited has been recognized as the “Temenos MEA Delivery Partner of the Year 2023” at Temenos MEA Sales & Partner Summit, held in Pretoria, South Africa. This prestigious award recognizes the excellence of Temenos partner Systems Limited in delivering transformations and driving customer success on top of Temenos open platform for composable banking.

Systems Limited continues expanding its client base, capabilities, and certification level globally. As a leading delivery partner in MEA and their client-centric approach, Systems empowers banks and financial institutions of all sizes and has successfully mastered digital transformation programs. This includes large core banking modernizations, digital transformations, country model banks, production managed support and Banking-as-a-Service platform provisions. Systems Limited has been instrumental in delivering several large programs from closing to implementation, bringing deep expertise and unrivalled presence to the financial services industry. Systems Limited is considered a trusted and consistent Temenos partner. They truly commit to Temenos business and share its ethos for innovation.

This collaboration has yielded impressive results, with notable milestones being the grant of License rights by Temenos to Systems Limited to develop further and sell the Country Model Banks for the GCC region. Furthermore, Systems Limited has made notable efforts to drive banking innovation globally, including delivering local IP such as market specific products and signing multiple banking transformation deals across the region using Temenos solutions. This latest partner recognition has solidified System’s position as a true industry leader and a distinguished delivery expert and highlights its dedication to innovation and excellence, both on a global scale and within the MEA region.