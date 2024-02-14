JUI-F rejects general elections' results

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejected the results of the general elections as a whole, saying that the matters would be addressed in the field instead of the parliament.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also invited PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif to join the JUI-F and sit in the opposition.

He expressed these words while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

“We have been defeated just because they raised voice for the Palestine issue and

“The Parliament has lost its popularity and the democracy has been damaged,” said the JUI-F chief.

He said they would take part in the assemblies but with the observations, and ruled out the possibility of alliance with all the parties.

Maulana Fazl announced protests in the country against the ECP.

“If the establishment thinks the elections have been held fair and free then the matter of May 9 has been buried,” said the JUI-F chief.

“May 9 narrative of the army is over if the army thinks the elections are free and fair,” said JUI-F chief, inviting PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif to sit together in the opposition. He also objected to the role of the ECP, saying that it refused to hear the petitions of his party leaders in Islamabad.

“We will hold meeting in Islamabad on Feb 22, in Balochistan on Feb 25 and March 3 in Karachi and on March 5, the meeting will be held in Lahore,” he added.