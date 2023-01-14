Share:

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned on Saturday that a minor issue during Sindh local government elections could snowball into a disaster.

Rana Sanaullah, in a statement, said the differences between the political parties over local government elections have reached an alarming level as two parties favor polls on January 15 while the other two oppose it.

The minister said under current circumstances, there is a possibility of unrest in Karachi and Hyderabad as some miscreants might take advantage of the situation.

Rana Sanaullah stressed that political parties and other stakeholders need to act sensibly while the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and judiciary should take notice of the situation and find appropriate solution as per the constitution of the country.

The Sindh government on Saturday once again asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the local body elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions, citing delimitation issue and unavailability of army troops for deployment at the polling stations. The Muttahidah Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key coalition partner of PDM and PPP in the Centre, is mulling the possibility of pulling out of the alliance if its demands regarding delimitation are not met.

A day earlier, the top electoral body had rejected the provincial government’s identical plea to delay the elections, pledging that the LG polls would be held as planned on Jan 15. In the fresh letter to the provincial election commissioner, the Sindh government stated the ECP, through a Jan 13 order, rejected withdrawal of notification regarding the number of union committees in the Karachi division and Hyderabad district.

“Furthermore, in the said order no response has been made to the concerns of the provincial govt regarding the unavailability of Pakistan Army & Civil Armed Forces,” the letter reads