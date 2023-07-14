Friday, July 14, 2023
FIA offloads Qatar-bound passenger over fake documents

FIA offloads Qatar-bound passenger over fake documents
Web Desk
2:43 PM | July 14, 2023
The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) on Friday offloaded a Qatar-bound passenger at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi for carrying fake travel documents.

As per the details, the passenger named Jasim was trying to travel to Qatar on fake Pakistani passport. The vigilance team asked him to show his documents upon doubts that he might be travelling with fake documents.

The travel documents provided by the passenger were proven fake by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials. The passenger was handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi for further investigation.

Last month, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) immigration staff offloaded an Afghan woman while boarding a flight to France at Peshawar airport after her passport was found fake.

