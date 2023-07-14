Surplus budget of Larkana District Council approved unanimously

LARKANA-The Members of the District Council Larkana in its special session held in the council meeting hall, on Thursday unanimously passed its surplus budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The Chairman District Council Larkana Aijaz Ahmed Leghari presided over the special session. On the occasion, Chairman District Council Larkana presented the Annual proposed Budget 2023-24 in which the opening balance is shown as 25 crore 67 lac 83 thousand 958 rupees.

While the income is expected to be 71 crore 87 lac 88 thousand 674 rupees. The estimated total income is 7,755,572,632 rupees. In the budget of the next fiscal year, the revenue expenditure is Rs 42 crore 79 thousand 850 and the capital expenditure is Rs 35 crore 50 lac. While the total cost is expected to be 775 million 79 thousand 850 rupees. There will be a saving of 04 lac 92 thousand 782 rupees in the budget. 33 crore 11 lac 89 thousand 850 rupees have been kept in the budget for salaries and pension of employees.

Sindh government is likely to get 26 crore 90 lac 88 thousand rupees in the form of OZT share. In the meeting, District Council members Mohammad Nawaz Datho, Abdul Rahman Sario, Amina Narejo, Mansoor Ghangharu and others gave their suggestions on the budget and participated in the discussion. Later, all the members of the council including those sitting on the opposition benches, approved the budget unanimously by raising their hands. Chairman Aijaz Ahmed Laghari said that the party leadership has given us a huge responsibility, which we will try to fulfill in a good way.

He said that the Sindh government has approved Rs 20 crores for the new building of the District Council, and will also take other grants. He said that the District Council Income will be increased. Encroachment of different people on its lands will be removed, rent of council shops will be increased which will increase the income. He said that the doors are open for them, the opposition parties are also brothers and we will take them along. The Chairman DCL advised all members to submit their proposals in the upcoming session.

The house also unanimously passed a resolution that strongly condemned the recent incident of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. The resolution was presented by the Vice Chairman of the District Council Asadullah Bhutto

It said the incident had hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community around the world. It appealed to the United Nations to initiate action against the culprit and called for the punishment of the perpetrators.