LAHORE - In 2023, Pakistan is likely to continue to experience the impacts of climate change, which are expected to become more severe and frequent due to global warming. Pakistan has a warm climate and is located in a region that is highly vulnerable to climate change, and its population is already facing a range of challenges that are linked to climate change. Some of the major effects are: scarcity of water, decline in agriculture, diseases effecting public health and loss of biodiversity. Water scarcity is a major challenge in Pakistan, and it is likely to worsen in 2023. Pakistan re­lies heavily on its major rivers, which are fed by the Himalayan glaciers. How­ever, these glaciers are rapidly melting due to rising temperatures, resulting in reduced water availability for agricul­ture, drinking, and other purposes. As a result, Pakistan is likely to face increas­ing water stress, which will have severe implications for food security, public health, and the economy. Pakistan is an agricultural country, so agriculture is a major sector of Pakistan’s economy, but it is highly vulnerable to climate change impacts. Changes in precipita­tion patterns, rising temperatures, and increased frequency of extreme weath­er events such as floods and droughts are causing significant damage to crops, affecting food security and live­lihoods. This year Pakistan is likely to face more crop failures, reduced yields, and increased food prices, which will have a direct impact on the well-being of our population. Climate change is also likely to have a significant impact on public health in Pakistan in 2023. The increasing frequency and sever­ity of heatwaves and extreme weather events are expected to lead to a rise in heat-related illnesses, such as dehydra­tion, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke, particularly among vulnerable popula­tions such as the elderly and outdoor workers. In addition, floods and other extreme weather events can lead to the spread of waterborne diseases, such as cholera and typhoid fever, which can be deadly if left untreated. Climate change is also likely to lead to the loss of biodi­versity in Pakistan in 2023. Pakistan is home to many species of rare animals and plants but rising temperatures, de­forestation, and habitat destruction are threatening them with extinction. This loss of biodiversity has implications not only for the environment but also for the economy, as many industries, such as tourism and fisheries, depend on healthy ecosystems and make up a lot of Pakistan’s economy. To ad­dress these challenges, Pakistan needs to take urgent action to mitigate its greenhouse gas emissions, adapt to the changing climate, and build resilience to the impacts that are already occur­ring. This will require foreign help, which will be hard to gain due to the current economic crisis. One key area of action is the implementation of cli­mate-smart agriculture practices, such as the use of drought-resistant crops (GM crops), better water management techniques, and improved soil conser­vation practices. These practices are not being applied due to low literacy rates but can make a huge change if im­plemented properly. In addition, Paki­stan needs to invest in climate-resilient infrastructure, such as flood protection measures, drought-resistant water supply systems, and renewable energy sources.

Mr Ali Zafar

is a student of A Levels at Aitchison. He has done his O Lev­els with all As Plus.