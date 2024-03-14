Ramazan package: over one lac ration bags delivered in Multan

MULTAN - The district adminis­tration delivered over one lac ration bags among de­serving people across the dis­trict during one week under the Ramazan package.

Multan Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rizwan Qadeer gave an ulti­matum to complete the target of 250,000 bags in the first ten days of the holy month of Ramazan.

Rizwan Qadeer made a sur­prise visit to the warehouse and inspected the ration pack­ing here on Wednesday. The DC checked the quality of flour, ghee, sugar and gram flour in the ration bags. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Faizan Ahmed Riaz and District Food Controller Ahmed Javed were also accompanied him.

Thousands of bags were being delivered to assistant commis­sioners in tehsils on a daily ba­sis, Rizwan added. The process of distribution of 337,000 ration bags would be completed within the fixed deadline.

The field staff was going door to door and providing ration with modern biometric systems.

Eligibility of ration bags was being checked through identity card scanning, he concluded.

RAMAZAN BAZAAR MADE FUNCTIONAL AT FORT QASIM

District administration made Ramadan bazaar functional at Fort Qasim as per directions of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz.

As many as 40 stalls, swings for children, clothes for wom­en and special arrangements for jewelery were made in the Ramazan Bazaar. Commissioner Multan division Maryam Khan alongwith Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rizwan Qadeer paid visit to the Ramazan Bazaar.

The commissioner said that the bazaar was established in the stadium due to open area, better parking and convenience of the public. Special stalls of hina and bangles will be set up in the last ten days of the holy month of Ramazan, she added. DC Rizwan Qadeer said that the fair price shop was active in Ramazan Ba­zaar and 25 percent subsidy was given on 13 food items.