Sunday, May 14, 2023
Two more matches decided in Abdul Aziz Bullo Shaheed Basketball

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 14, 2023
Sports

LAHORE-Karachi Basketball Club and Omega Club registered victories in the Abdul Aziz Bullo Shaheed Basketball Tournament 2023 matches played at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi. 

In the first match of the day, Karachi Basketball Club defeated Roaming Basketball Club by 61-49 while in the second match, Omega Basketball Club defeated Karachi’s famous club Nishtar Basketball Club by 59-43 points. In these matches, Anas Azhar, Abid Khan, Rajkumar Lakhwani, Saad Shamsi, Moeed Ahmed, Mohammad Mutahir, Zeeshan Haider, Furqan Ahmed, Asad Alvi, Ghazanfar Khan, Alian Aqeel and Bri Hussain played brilliantly and helped their sides record victories. 

In these matches, Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif, Ashraf Yahya, Adnan Saleheen were referees while Zaima Khatun, Mumtaz Ahmed, Naeem Ahmed and Zulfiqar Abbas Khan performed the duties of technical officials. DSP Saeed Arain introduced the players at the beginning of the matches. KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, International Muhammad Yaqub and others were also present on the occasion.

