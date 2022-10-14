Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is most likely to be out of the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), when it meets in the French capital Paris from 18th to 21st October 2022. Highly credible sources told The Nation that Pakistani delegation headed by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar would attend the FATF meeting. Credible sources told The Nation that A 15-member team of the FATF concluded a five-day onsite visit to Pakistan from August 29 to September 2, and met officials concerned about the financial system of Pakistan, including FIA, FBR, state bank, finance ministry, foreign office and other concerned institutions, and prepared an onsite report on Pakistan. The findings of the 15-member FATF team would be presented in the meeting and would be discussed and the final decision by the FATF president would be announced. The positive outcome of the onsite team’s findings would allow Pakistan to finally come clear over grey areas in the financial system to curb money laundering and terror financing.