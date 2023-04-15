Share:

Saif Samejo is a name that resonates with music aficionados in Pakistan, particularly among the Sindhi youth. He is a renowned musician, composer, and producer who has been making waves in the music industry for over a decade. Born in Khairpur and raised in the city of Hyderabad, Sindh, he has become a well-known personality in Pakistan. His achievements can be easily found on the internet, showcasing the hard work and consistency he has put into his craft.

One of Saif Samejo’s notable contributions is the founding of Lahooti Melo, an annual festival celebrating Sindhi culture, music, and arts, which was established in 2013. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Lahooti Festival.

Apart from musical performances, the festival also includes various workshops and seminars aimed at promoting cultural awareness and providing a platform for emerging artists.

The Lahooti Melo is not just a music festival, but also a platform for social activism. The festival’s organizers are committed to promoting gender equality, human rights, and environmental sustainability, and these themes are reflected in the festival’s programming. Furthermore, the festival is known for its vibrant and colorful atmosphere, with food and craft stalls lining the venue, allowing visitors to sample traditional Sindhi cuisine and purchase handicrafts made by local artisans.

Festivals like Lahooti Melo are important for our country, as they promote our culture, and gender equality, and raise awareness on various topics through sessions. Moreover, these festivals have the potential to attract tourists, which can have a positive impact on the country’s economy and overall growth.

UROOJ SABA,

Pir Jo Goth.