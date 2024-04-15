Monday, April 15, 2024
Lahorites turn to recreational areas to enjoy weather

Staff Reporter
April 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   To enjoy a pleasant weather, Lahorites thronged gardens, parks, theatres, cinemas and restaurants on Sunday. Most of the cinemas screened new movies which attracted large crowds. Even the cinemas showing old movies did a good business. Citizens enjoyed weather with their families and friends in different parks and at recreational areas while children seemed engrossed in swings. Children and parents also enjoyed boating in some parks where the facility was available. Muhammad Sharif, a family head, told mediamen that it is the last day of Eid holiday, so they have come to enjoy the weather with children. After rains, weather in the city became pleasant on Sunday, and fresh winds continued to blow with light showers. Temperature was recorded 27 degrees Celsius, and humidity 48 per cent. More rain has been predicted by the Meteorological Department.

