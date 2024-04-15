President, PM express commitment to provide all facilities to Sikh pilgrims

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have felicitated the Sikh community on Baisakhi festival. In their separate messages today, they said the festival gives a message of love, happiness, peace and affection. The President in his message expressed commitment to safeguard the rights of all minorities acknowledging their contributions in development of country. In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said federal and all provincial governments are ensuring provision of all facilities to the Sikh Yatrees who are visiting their religious sites in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is a beautiful blend of different faiths and culture and the colours of Baisakhi further increases this beauty. It is worth mentioning that Punjabi New Year is celebrated on Baisakhi. The Punjabi people also gather around the first crop of the Rabi season wheat harvesting. The farmers offer their prayers for an abundant harvest and prosperity. In addition, the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, founded the Khalsa Panth on this day, giving it prominence in Sikh tradition. Celebrations to mark the Sikh community’s Baisakhi festival and Khalsa Day have begun. The main event in this connection was held at Gurudwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal. Thousands of Sikh pilgrims from all over the world including India are participating in the event.