Anwaar ul Haq Kakar sworn in as Pakistan’s interim PM

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar was sworn-in as the Caretaker Prime Minister on Monday.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered him the oath at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

Later, the Caretaker Prime Minister shook hand with President Arif Alvi, who congratulated him for assuming the office.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar is the 8th Caretaker Prime Minister of the country.

He was nominated as the Caretaker Prime Minister after political consultations between the then Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the then Opposition Leader Raja Riaz.

The oath taking ceremony of the Caretaker Prime Minister was attended amongst others by former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the Governors of the four provinces, the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, DG ISI, Lt General Nadeem Anjum and leaders of various political parties.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar hails from Qilla Saifullah area of Balochistan.

Previously, he was a Senator and also worked as chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, and as a member of the Business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs and Science and Technology.

He also served as the spokesperson of Balochistan government prior to his election to the Upper House.

Anwar ul Haq Kakar is widely regarded as a great intellectual.

He holds a Master's degree in Political Science and Sociology and is an alumnus of the University of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who assumed his responsibilities after taking oath of his office, has sought briefing from all ministries on important matters.