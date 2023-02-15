Share:

HYDERABAD - The Sindh School Education and Literacy De­partment on Tuesday has suspended the registration of the City School Jinnah Campus, Hyderabad, where a 12 years old student commit­ted suicide on February 13 by jumping down from the third floor. According to an office order issued, the De­partment found negligence of the school in the matter of alleged suicidal death of a class 6 female student. “On the basis of evidence i.e, vid­eo captured by CCTV camera of the school, two persons of the school staff seen at the place of the incident could have hold the student jump­ing from the third floor may be included into the police enquiry,” reads the office order of the department. According to the order, the registration certificate bear­ing number DIR/PS/RECER-I/-5020, dated October 6, 2022, issued in favour of the City School Jinnah Cam-pus, Sehrish Nagar area of Qasi­mabad had been suspended. The Department also formed an inquiry committee con­sisting of Nusrat Parveen Sahito, Deputy Direc-tor of the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of the Pri­vate Institutions, Hyderabad Region and Syed Naveed Ali Shah, Deputy Director. In a video statement, Sahito said when they visited the school soon after the inci-dent, they did not find the manage­ment’s responsible officials in the school. She expressed sadness over the incident and condoled with the stu­dent’s family. Meanwhile, SSP Hyderabad has consti­tuted an investigation team led by ASP Aleena Rajpar to probe the incident. DSP Makhdoom Ghulam Mustafa, Inspector Sagheer Hussain Sangi and Sub Inspector Far­han Memon are part of the team. The team is supposed to submit progress reports of the probe on a daily basis.