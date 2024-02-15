CJP questions how marriage halls can be run on Army lands

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa Wednesday said that every institution should do its job, judiciary do its own and the army perform its own functions.
The CJP stated this while heading a three-member bench, which heard the case related to removal of unlawful and illegal constructions. The court observed that the land given to the army for defense purpose is used for commercial activities. The chief justice questioned how marriage halls or business activities can be carried out on the land, given to the army for defense purpose.
The attorney general of Pakistan responded that as a matter of principle every institution should do its own job. Upon that Justice Faez asked him if he had such instruction then give assurance to the court. He again asked the AGP when he can assure that the army would not involve in the commercial activities, and would only defend the frontiers of the country. The counsel for Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) informed that the building which was the bone of contention belonged to the Board. He submitted that the allottees got the property registered in their names on forged documents and then sold it. He added, “Now a five-story building has been built on that plot.” Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar questioned that where were the ETPB authorities when the five-story building was constructed. The Chief Justice remarked that this all happens with the connivance of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), adding without their nod illegal construction of building is not possible. He said the SBCA inspectors and high ranking officers’ assets needed to be checked. Justice Faez further said the FBR should audit the assets of Karachi’s sub-registrars. The assets of the SBCA officers which do match with their salaries should be given to the affectees whose homes were bulldozed as compensation for losses. Justice Mazhar said the Sindh government would never conduct such inquiry. Director General of Sindh Building Control Authority appeared before the bench. The chief justice inquired from him how many inspectors and officers are working in the SBCA? The DG told that total there are 1400 employees and out of them 600 are building inspectors and 300 are senior inspectors. Justice Faez had observed in federal government’s housing scheme in sectors F-14 and F-15 in Islamabad, that neither the Constitution nor any law entitled judges or senior members of the armed forces to receive plots or pieces of land