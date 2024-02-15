CJP questions how marriage halls can be run on Army lands

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Jus­tice Qazi Faez Isa Wednesday said that every institution should do its job, judiciary do its own and the army perform its own functions.

The CJP stated this while heading a three-member bench, which heard the case related to removal of unlawful and illegal constructions. The court observed that the land given to the army for defense purpose is used for commer­cial activities. The chief justice questioned how marriage halls or business activities can be carried out on the land, given to the army for defense purpose.

The attorney general of Pakistan responded that as a matter of principle every insti­tution should do its own job. Upon that Justice Faez asked him if he had such instruc­tion then give assurance to the court. He again asked the AGP when he can assure that the army would not involve in the commercial activities, and would only defend the fron­tiers of the country. The counsel for Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) informed that the build­ing which was the bone of contention belonged to the Board. He submit­ted that the allottees got the property registered in their names on forged doc­uments and then sold it. He added, “Now a five-story building has been built on that plot.” Justice Mu­hammad Ali Mazhar ques­tioned that where were the ETPB authorities when the five-story building was constructed. The Chief Jus­tice remarked that this all happens with the conniv­ance of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), adding without their nod il­legal construction of build­ing is not possible. He said the SBCA inspectors and high ranking officers’ as­sets needed to be checked. Justice Faez further said the FBR should audit the assets of Karachi’s sub-reg­istrars. The assets of the SBCA officers which do match with their salaries should be given to the af­fectees whose homes were bulldozed as compensation for losses. Justice Mazhar said the Sindh government would never conduct such inquiry. Director General of Sindh Building Control Au­thority appeared before the bench. The chief justice in­quired from him how many inspectors and officers are working in the SBCA? The DG told that total there are 1400 employees and out of them 600 are build­ing inspectors and 300 are senior inspectors. Justice Faez had observed in fed­eral government’s hous­ing scheme in sectors F-14 and F-15 in Islamabad, that neither the Constitution nor any law entitled judg­es or senior members of the armed forces to receive plots or pieces of land