7 accused in firing in Lahore Bar elections handed over to Police for physical remand

The accused involved in the firing incident during the Lahore Bar elections presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

The police produced the accused Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Usman Ali, Waqas Ashraf, Khizr Hayat, Talha, Pir Muhammad Riaz, Sameer, Noman Gurayah, and others in court and requested the physical remand of the accused.

Judge Arshad Javed of the ATC heard the case and the court has handed over the seven accused to police for a two-day physical remand.

The court discharged the accused, Noman Gurayah, Advocate, from the case. The accused, Noman Gurayah, is a losing candidate in the bar elections.

The accused opened aerial fire and assaulted the DSP and the constable in celebration of their victory in the annual Lahore Bar elections.

A case was registered against the accused at the Islampura police station.