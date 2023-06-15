Grand Central Mall: Redefining Luxury Living in Faisalabad

The Grand Central Mall, a secure hub of glamour and luxury, is set to become the new landmark in Faisalabad, redefining the image of luxury living on international standards for the people of Punjab. Spread over an impressive area of 75 Kanal with a covered area of 3.2 million square feet, this magnificent mall aims to provide an unparalleled experience to its visitors.

Mr. Muhammad Asif, CEO of Grand Central Mall, expresses his excitement about this groundbreaking project: "Behold the rise of ambition! We are proud to introduce the Grand Central Mall, a visionary masterpiece that combines shopping, entertainment, hotel facilities, offices, and apartments all under one roof. Our aim is to create a place that not only offers luxury and convenience but also sets a new benchmark for the entire region."

The Grand Central Mall boasts nine floors, including two basements, a lower ground floor, ground floor, 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and a rooftop. With dedicated car parking in the 2nd basement and state-of-the-art security systems, visitors can enjoy a comfortable and secure shopping experience. The mall offers a wide range of amenities, including Faisalabad's largest Mega Mart, stylish outlets for national and international brands, a captivating indoor scuba diving experience in Pakistan's largest fish aquarium, and a spacious food court with a variety of culinary options.

In addition to shopping and dining, the Grand Central Mall also caters to the diverse interests of its visitors. The 3rd floor features showrooms for household goods, while the 4th floor houses Faisalabad's largest food court with 80-plus food shops and eight restaurants. Furthermore, the mall includes three cinemas, including a gold-class category, for an immersive movie-watching experience.

For those seeking recreation and wellness, the Grand Central Mall offers a range of facilities, including a rooftop sky dining area, a sports complex with mini-golf, basketball, badminton, tennis courts, and a jogging track. Visitors can also indulge in a relaxing sauna bath, enjoy snooker at the dedicated club, and spend quality time with family and friends at the family park.

The corporate blocks at the Grand Central Mall provide an executive space for businesses and industrial operations, offering contemporary open working spaces, conference rooms, and business lounges. Additionally, the mall features a residential complex with 450 apartments and 16 penthouses, offering a range of options to meet diverse needs.

Located on East Canal Road, the Grand Central Mall has become a symbol of aspirations and luxury in Faisalabad. The 5-star hotel within the mall ensures a comfortable stay with modern rooms, specialty restaurants offering a fusion of local and international cuisines, and attractive amenities such as a gymnasium and swimming pools.

Grand Central Mall is set to revolutionize the shopping and entertainment landscape of Faisalabad, providing a world-class experience to residents and visitors alike. Stay tuned for the grand opening, where the vision of luxury living will come to life.

About Grand Central Mall:

Grand Central Mall is a prestigious project in Faisalabad, Punjab, offering an unmatched luxury shopping and lifestyle experience. With its diverse range of amenities, including shopping outlets, entertainment facilities, corporate spaces, and residential apartments, the mall aims to redefine the concept of luxury living in the region.