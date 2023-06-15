Najmul ton guides Bangladesh to 362/5 against Afghanistan

DHAKA-Najmul Hossain led the way with his third Test century as Bangladesh asserted their dominance over a struggling Afghanistan side on the first day of the one-off Test in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Najmul exhibited superb form, smashing 146 runs off 175 deliveries, laying the foundation for a formidable total. His remarkable performance was complemented by Mahmudul Hasan, who contributed a solid 76 runs, securing his third Test half-century and adding to the team’s success with a remarkable 212-run partnership for the second wicket.

As the day drew to a close, Mushfiqur Rahim stood firm with an unbeaten 41 runs, accompanied by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who reached 43 not out. Unfortunately, play was halted prematurely due to bad light, with 11 overs remaining in the day’s play.

Afghanistan, who are without talismanic all-rounder Rashid Khan, were on the back foot for most of the day after electing to bowl first on a rare green-top wicket at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. Debutant medium pacer Nijat Masood was the most successful Afghan bowler with 2-67, removing Zakir Hasan for one on his very first Test delivery in the second over.

The sharp catch from wicketkeeper Afsar Zazai had to be confirmed by the television umpire after an initial decision of not out. But Najmul and Mahmudul immediately forged a strong partnership to take control of the proceedings and deny the visitors further momentum.

Najmul hit back-to-back fours off Yamin Ahmadzai in the first over he came to bat and brought up his fifty off 58 balls with a boundary off leg-spinner Zahir. Occasional spinner Rahmat Shah broke their partnership when Mahumdul attempted a cut shot only to edge a catch to Ibrahim Zadran at slip.

Mahmudul hit nine boundaries in his sedate 137-ball innings. Afghanistan enjoyed a brief spell of success in the post-tea session when Nijat dismissed Mominul Haque, caught behind down the leg side, for 15. Najmul fell soon after, heaving a catch to Nasir Jamal at deep midwicket off left-arm spinner Amir Hamza in his attempt for his third six in the innings.

The 24-year-old left-hander smashed 23 fours in his sizzling innings. Stand-in captain Liton Das followed him quickly, poking Zahir to Ibrahim at slip after making nine runs. But Mushfiqur and Mehidy halted further collapse and slowly re-established Bangladesh’s authority with their unbroken 72-run sixth wicket stand.

Afghanistan won the only other Test between the two teams when they beat the home side by 224 runs at Chittagong in 2019.

Scores in Brief

STUMPS DAY 1: BANGLADESH 362 for 5 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 146, Mahmudul Hasan Joy 76, Mehidy 43*, Mushfiqur 41*; Masood 2-67) vs AFGHANISTAN.