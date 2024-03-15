Friday, March 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

LHC allows markets to remain open till midnight until Eid

LHC allows markets to remain open till midnight until Eid
Web Desk
2:50 PM | March 15, 2024
National

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed markets to remain open till midnight (12 am) until Eid-ul-Fitr.

At the outset of SMOG and environmental pollution curbing case hearing, the court allowed the markets to remain open till midnight on weekdays and till 1am on weekends until Eid.

The court directed the concerned authorities to take strict action against those restaurants that violate the court orders.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) earlier allowed restaurants to remain open from Iftar to Sehr during the Holy month of Ramazan.

The order was passed by LHC Judge Justice Shahid Karim while hearing pleas related to the smog issue in Lahore and other parts of Punjab.

The air becomes heavier in the winter as compared to summer, causing poisonous particles in the atmosphere to move downwards and making the atmosphere polluted. As a result, a layer of polluted particles, including large amounts of carbon and smoke, covers an area.

The court has barred LESCO staff from chopping the trees and directed the power provider to inform PHA if cutting trees is essential for them.

NA passes seven ordinances amid opposition protest

In the last hearing, the member Judicial Water Commission submitted a report regarding the PSL matches in the Lahore High Court (LHC) and assured minimal disruption to citizens during the PSL tournament.

Smog has become a big issue for people of Punjab, especially of Lahore.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1710483930.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024