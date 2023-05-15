Snatching in Karachi  

It is said here in Karachi that there is no crime about which the police do not have information. In robberies and dacoities, they conveniently provide cover to the thieves and appear once the mission is accomplished, just to get information as to what amount has been robbed so as to claim their share from the robbers. The police have full information about the criminals in their area and maintain a history sheet.

They have a network of informants who keep them updated on activities of all criminals, including those who are involved in mobile snatching. Mobiles and other items like purses, laptops, tablets, watches, and worn jewelry are usually targeted at traffic blocks or during rush periods when traffic is still. Then someone emerges by the side of your car and pulls up a pistol, etc., and demands that you hand over the mobile or other valuables.

Furthermore, as all stolen mobiles are ultimately sold in the second-hand or used mobile markets, clamping down on such dealers selling stolen mobiles can also be an effective way of curbing this menace. Blocking the usage of such stolen phones by IMEI numbers by phone companies can also help. All vendors helping to open such blocked phones should be taken to task and maybe booked as accomplices if found helping to unblock. All it needs is a concerted effort and a willingness to accomplish the task beyond your personal interests.

MUHAMMAD AHAD,

Karachi.