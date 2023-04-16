Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Religious Affairs Minister and JUI- (F) leader Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

Talking to media outside Poly Clinic Hospital in Islamabad on Saturday night, they said the death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor is big tragedy for entire nation. Expressing sympathies and condolence with the family of Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Information Minister said Mufti Abdul Shakoor was a person, who loved religion and spread goodness. She said that Mufti Abdul Shakoor was a scholar and a great supporter of the Constitution and democracy.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the services the Mufti Abdul Shakoor for religion, constitution, democracy and people will be remembered forever. She also prayed May Allah Almighty grant the deceased a high place in Jannah and grant patience to the bereaved to bear this loss. In his remarks, Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood said death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor is a major loss not only for Jamiat Ullema-e-Islam (Fazl) but for the entire country.

The Minister said the services of Mufti Abdul Shakoor for strengthening constitution and democracy will always be remembered. Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan and Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have also expressed sorrow over the demise and prayed for the federal minister’s forgiveness. According to Islamabad Police, Mufti Abdul Shakoor vehicle was turning to Secretariat from Marriott Hotel, when his vehicle was hit by a car. He was immediately shifted to Poly Clinic Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The people riding the car have been arrested.