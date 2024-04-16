AIOU Sukkur Regional Centre to

Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Our Staff Reporter
April 16, 2024
SUKKUR  -  Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sukkur Regional Center conducting examinations of As­sociate degree (B.A, B.Com), BBA, B.Ed, and BS programs offered in the autumn 2023 semester from April 23, 2023.

The date sheet is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and roll number slips are uploaded to students’ CMS por­tals. Sukkur AIOU Regional Direc­tor, Syed Atta Hussain Shah Musvi on Monday has instructed his sub­ordinates to ensure transparency and provide all facilities to the students during the examinations. The AIOU Sukkur center has been established in nearby vicinities of the students. For students in re­mote or backward areas without internet access, or those facing difficulties applying online, man­ual applications for B.A, B.Com, and B.Ed programs can be submit­ted at regional office Sukkur near Arore University Sukkur.

