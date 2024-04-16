CM Maryam’s reforms brought healthy change in health dept: Muhammad Saleem

Lahore - International Human Rights Movement (IHRM) Central Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Saleem Mehar has said that with the help of Punjab’s tireless and dynamic Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s far-reaching and revolutionary reforms, there has been a healthy change in the health department. Her “Healthy Punjab Vision” has developed hope and love for life in disappointed people. The team member of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, provincial health minister Khawaja Imran Nazir is leading in the service of humanity with his sincere feelings, he said. The clean-up operation against the officials with sick thoughts in the health department is great. Thus, the administrative situation of each government hospital has observed significant improvement collectively due to his surprise visits, he added. In one of his statements, Muhammad Saleem Mehar further said that the credit for restoring the humanitarian environment in government hospitals goes to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and her trusted provincial health minister Khawaja Imran Nazir. Now, modern medical facilities and free medicines are available to citizens in government hospitals without any discrimination., he said. He said that the health card was a political stunt rather than a fraud, these controversial steps opened the way for corruption. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and provincial health minister Khawaja Imran Nazir’s determination to make the health department corruption-free is auspicious. In the light of “Healthy Punjab Vision”, he added.Government hospitals are working. Restoring the trust of the citizens struggling with various diseases in the government hospitals in terms of medical facilities will definitely make the “Healthy Punjab Vision” fruitful.,he said.