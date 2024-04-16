CTO orders strict legal action for traffic violations

ISLAMABAD - The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad, SSP Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, has instructed all Zonal DSPs to initiate legal proceedings against vehicles equipped with gas cylinders and public service vehicles operating without fitness certificates. A public relations officer stated on Monday that the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is implementing special measures to safeguard the lives and property of citizens, striving to prevent any mishaps. Stringent legal actions are to be taken against vehicles lacking fitness certificates and public service vehicles fitted with gas cylinders to minimize accidents and ensure smooth traffic flow. Furthermore, public service vehicles found engaging in severe traffic violations will face impoundment at police stations, accompanied by substantial fines. Additionally, the CTO of ITP, SSP Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, has ordered effective measures against drivers and vehicles violating traffic regulations at lorry stands, bus stops, wagon stops, and other locations within the city. SSP Virk emphasized that ensuring the safety of citizens’ lives and property, along with providing comprehensive transport facilities, remains the foremost priority of the Islamabad Traffic Police.