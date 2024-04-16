CTO orders strict legal action for traffic violations

ISLAMABAD - The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad, SSP Mu­hammad Sarfraz Virk, has instructed all Zonal DSPs to initiate legal proceedings against vehicles equipped with gas cylinders and pub­lic service vehicles operating without fitness certificates. A public relations officer stated on Monday that the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is implementing spe­cial measures to safeguard the lives and property of citi­zens, striving to prevent any mishaps. Stringent legal ac­tions are to be taken against vehicles lacking fitness cer­tificates and public service vehicles fitted with gas cyl­inders to minimize accidents and ensure smooth traffic flow. Furthermore, public service vehicles found en­gaging in severe traffic viola­tions will face impoundment at police stations, accom­panied by substantial fines. Additionally, the CTO of ITP, SSP Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, has ordered effective measures against drivers and vehicles violating traffic regulations at lorry stands, bus stops, wagon stops, and other locations within the city. SSP Virk emphasized that ensuring the safety of citizens’ lives and property, along with providing com­prehensive transport facili­ties, remains the foremost priority of the Islamabad Traffic Police.