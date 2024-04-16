Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Four wounded in Sydney church stabbing: emergency officials

Four wounded in Sydney church stabbing: emergency officials
Agencies
April 16, 2024
SYDNEY   -  Emergency services said four people are being treated for “non-life threatening injuries” after an apparent stabbing at a church service in Sydney on Monday. The incident comes just two days af­ter a knife rampage in an eastern Sydney shopping mall killed six people. 

A live stream showed Monday’s gruesome at­tack, which took place during a service at an As­syrian church in the west of the city. A man ap­proached the altar, raised his right arm and slashed at the preacher with a knife, prompting panic and screams among the congregation. A number of people appeared to rush to help. The ambulance service told AFP that four men aged between 20 and 70 were being treated for injuries, includ­ing lacerations. Local media said the incident oc­curred at the Christ the Good Shepherd Church.

Agencies

