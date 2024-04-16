Tuesday, April 16, 2024
FPCCI president hails Saudi delegation’s visit as pivotal for economic growth in Pakistan

April 16, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Presi­dent Atif Ikram Shaikh termed the visit of the Saudi delegation as a milestone for the economy and hoped that it happens in re­sponse to the recent visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan’s to the capital of the broth­erly kingdom. The focus is on a positive continuation of the investment projects in Pakistan. The pledge to complete the five billion dollar investment trail would soon begin restoring the confidence of investors from all over the world. Atif Sheikh said investment of this denomination from the platform of the SIFC in the Reco Deq pros­pect was a positive step for the bolstering the economy. The role of the Investment Council is significant and timely, he added. There is a need for a framework to help widen the possibilities of cooperation in different fields of the economy. President Atif Ikram said that Pakistan has vast po­tential to augment investment-driven re­lations with Saudi Arabia in sectors like textile, pharmaceutical, rice, leather, dairy farming etc. It is bound to play a support­ing role for the welfare of the people in the two brotherly countries, he concluded.

