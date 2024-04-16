Man held for displaying arms on social media

RAWALPINDI - Police apprehended a man in the jurisdiction of Jatali police station on Monday for displaying arms on social media. The arrest of Naqash followed concerns raised regarding the dissemination of weapon-related content, which induced fear and panic among the public, as stated by a police spokesman.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar emphasized that the accused would face strict action, underscoring a clear message that those exploiting social media platforms to spread fear and terror would be held accountable.

The recovery of a Kalashnikov and bullets further underscores the seriousness of the offence, he concluded.