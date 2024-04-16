Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Man held for displaying arms on social media

April 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  Police apprehended a man in the jurisdiction of Jatali police station on Monday for displaying arms on social media. The arrest of Naqash followed concerns raised regarding the dissemination of weapon-related content, which induced fear and panic among the public, as stated by a police spokesman. 

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar emphasized that the accused would face strict action, underscoring a clear message that those exploiting social media platforms to spread fear and terror would be held accountable. 

The recovery of a Kalashnikov and bullets further underscores the seriousness of the offence, he concluded.

