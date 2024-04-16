Rising street crime alarms twin cities’ residents

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD - Street crime is on the rise in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, with armed gangs of dacoits and robbers targeting citizens for their mobile phones, cash, and other valuables. In a recent incident at Sarfraz Road within the jurisdiction of Police Station Waris Khan, two armed dacoits on a motorcycle intercepted a young man at gunpoint, snatching his watch and mobile phone before fleeing the scene. This incident, captured on CCTV, has fueled unrest and insecurity among residents, who claim it to be the ninth such incident in a month within the limits of PS Waris Khan.
Similarly, in the federal capital, a gang of two armed dacoits robbed a man of Rs 700,000 at Tarlai Stop, while three dacoits armed with guns snatched Rs 175,000 from a citizen at Street Number 1 of Ghauri Garden. In another incident in the same area, two armed dacoits robbed a citizen of Rs 85,000. Cases have been registered by the Shehzad Town police, who have initiated investigations.
Residents of the area have attributed the surge in street crime to the negligence of supervisory officers and their subordinates, calling on DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari to take action against the police officers responsible for failing to protect the lives and property of the public.