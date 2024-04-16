Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Rising street crime alarms twin cities’ residents

Israr Ahmad
April 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD   -  Street crime is on the rise in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, with armed gangs of dacoits and robbers targeting cit­izens for their mobile phones, cash, and other valuables. In a recent incident at Sar­fraz Road within the jurisdiction of Police Station Waris Khan, two armed dacoits on a motorcycle intercepted a young man at gunpoint, snatching his watch and mobile phone before fleeing the scene. This inci­dent, captured on CCTV, has fueled unrest and insecurity among residents, who claim it to be the ninth such incident in a month within the limits of PS Waris Khan.

Similarly, in the federal capital, a gang of two armed dacoits robbed a man of Rs 700,000 at Tarlai Stop, while three dacoits armed with guns snatched Rs 175,000 from a citizen at Street Number 1 of Ghauri Gar­den. In another incident in the same area, two armed dacoits robbed a citizen of Rs 85,000. Cases have been registered by the Shehzad Town police, who have initiated in­vestigations.

Residents of the area have attributed the surge in street crime to the negligence of supervisory officers and their subordi­nates, calling on DIG Operations Syed She­hzad Nadim Bukhari to take action against the police officers responsible for failing to protect the lives and property of the public.

Israr Ahmad

