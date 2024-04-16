Sikh pilgrims laud Pakistan’s exemplary protocol

ATTOCK - The protocol ex­tended to Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan has garnered in­ternational acclaim, with no comparable precedent worldwide. During the Be­sakhi Mela Ceremony at Gurdwara Siri Punja Sa­hib Hasanabdal, Provin­cial Minister for Minori­ties and Pradhan Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbhan­dak Committee, Ramesh Singh Arora, highlighted Pakistan’s unique provi­sion of free accommoda­tion, meals, and medical services for Sikh visitors. Arora emphasized the ex­ceptional religious free­dom and safe environment enjoyed by Sikhs in Paki­stan, with well-maintained and regularly renovated Gurdwaras contributing to their comfort.

Furthermore, Arora urged Sikh pilgrims to spread the message of love and high­light Pakistan’s commit­ment to minority rights, citing the implementation of the Sikh Marriage Act in Punjab as a significant step forward. Under this act, Sikh couples can now legal­ly register their marriages, enhancing their rights and recognition. Additionally, plans are underway to fa­cilitate daily visits by 5000 yatrees to Kartarpur Gurd­wara, further strengthening ties between the Sikh com­munity and Pakistan.

Expressing satisfaction with the arrangements, Sikh yatrees praised the warm welcome and hos­pitality extended by Paki­stanis.