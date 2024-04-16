Sikh pilgrims laud Pakistan’s exemplary protocol

ATTOCK - The protocol extended to Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan has garnered international acclaim, with no comparable precedent worldwide. During the Besakhi Mela Ceremony at Gurdwara Siri Punja Sahib Hasanabdal, Provincial Minister for Minorities and Pradhan Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee, Ramesh Singh Arora, highlighted Pakistan’s unique provision of free accommodation, meals, and medical services for Sikh visitors. Arora emphasized the exceptional religious freedom and safe environment enjoyed by Sikhs in Pakistan, with well-maintained and regularly renovated Gurdwaras contributing to their comfort.
Furthermore, Arora urged Sikh pilgrims to spread the message of love and highlight Pakistan’s commitment to minority rights, citing the implementation of the Sikh Marriage Act in Punjab as a significant step forward. Under this act, Sikh couples can now legally register their marriages, enhancing their rights and recognition. Additionally, plans are underway to facilitate daily visits by 5000 yatrees to Kartarpur Gurdwara, further strengthening ties between the Sikh community and Pakistan.
Expressing satisfaction with the arrangements, Sikh yatrees praised the warm welcome and hospitality extended by Pakistanis.