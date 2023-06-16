Islamabad police urge Excise and Taxation Office to restrict facilities for e-challan defaulters

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police urged the excise and taxation department to restrict facilities for e-challan defaulters.

In an effort to maintain traffic discipline and ensure compliance with traffic rules, the Islamabad capital police have taken decisive action against e-challan defaulters. A letter has been issued on Thursday by the capital police to the Excise and Taxation Office Islamabad, requesting the suspension of various facilities for 69 defaulters who have provided incomplete addresses and incorrect mobile numbers. Out of a total of 400 top e-challan defaulters, the Islamabad capital police have successfully contacted 331 defaulters, rectifying their violations through proper channels. However, the remaining 69 defaulters have yet to update their home addresses and mobile numbers, rendering it difficult for authorities to reach out to them. Therefore, until these details are corrected, the Excise and Taxation Office has been requested to refrain from providing any facilities to these defaulters, including token renewal, vehicle transfer, and the issuance of duplicate cards.

To date, the concerted efforts of the Islamabad capital police have yielded significant progress. Of the 331 defaulters contacted, 293 have submitted a total of 4,044 e-challans, resulting in the collection of an amount of Rs 810,000. Furthermore, the licenses of five individuals have been suspended, while notices have been issued to 104 violators who failed to submit the required challan amounts. To ensure the swift identification and resolution of non-compliance, the e-challan defaulter vehicles are being traced and impounded in different police stations with the help of the briefcam software and Safe City cameras.

Meanwhile, the remaining defaulters are being informed through messages, phone calls and on the official website of the Islamabad capital police.

Vehicle owners who have received e-challans can submit their challan through the Jazz Cash mobile app or JS bank wallet.

In compliance with the directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police are issuing e-challan tickets on a daily basis to the owners of vehicles violating traffic rules using high-tech cameras and the automatic system of Safe City Islamabad.

The CPO Safe City Islamabad warned that strict legal action will be taken against e-challan defaulters who fail to submit their challan within a specified time frame, adding that maintaining law and order in the federal capital Islamabad and protecting the life and property of the citizens is the utmost priority of Islamabad capital police.