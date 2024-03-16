Saturday, March 16, 2024
Dar, UAE FM discuss cooperation

Agencies
March 16, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar on Friday received a congratulatory telephone call from Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. During the conversa­tion, the two foreign minis­ters discussed the sustained momentum of multi-tiered cooperation between the two countries, Foreign Min­ister Dar wrote on his X time­line. “I look forward to work­ing closely with His Highness in transforming the bilateral relations with the UAE into a mutually beneficial economic partnership,” he added.

