Dar, UAE FM discuss cooperation

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar on Friday received a congratulatory telephone call from Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. During the conversation, the two foreign ministers discussed the sustained momentum of multi-tiered cooperation between the two countries, Foreign Minister Dar wrote on his X timeline. “I look forward to working closely with His Highness in transforming the bilateral relations with the UAE into a mutually beneficial economic partnership,” he added.