Guptill shines but Islamabad United stumble to 174/9 against Gladiators

LAHORE - Islamabad United posted a challenging total of 174/9 against the Quetta Gladiators in the Eliminator 1 of the HBL PSL 9 at the National Bank Stadium Karachi on Friday night.

The match, filled with twists and turns, saw Martin Guptill emerge as the top scorer for Is­lamabad with a well-composed 56 off 47 deliveries, adorned with five boundaries and a six. The innings commenced on a promising note for Islamabad United, with Guptill and Alex Hales crafting a 51-run part­nership for the opening stand. Hales, contributing a brisk 23 off 20 balls, set the tone before falling to Akeal Hosein.

The momentum was further bolstered by Agha Salman, who added a quick 31 off 21 deliver­ies, and Captain Shadab Khan’s fiery 23 from just 13 balls, as Islamabad aimed for a formi­dable total.

However, the Quetta Gladia­tors’ bowling unit, led by Mo­hammad Amir with impressive figures of 2-20 and supported by Hosein’s 2-34, clawed back into the game, restricting Is­lamabad’s middle and lower order from unleashing their full potential. The pivotal moments included crucial run-outs and wickets falling at regular in­tervals, notably the run-out of Haider Ali and Imad Wasim, which dented Islamabad’s aspi­rations of a heftier total.

The late innings saw Islam­abad United struggling to main­tain their earlier pace, with Azam Khan’s quickfire 18 off 6 balls being a highlight before he was bowled by Hosein.

The tail-enders, under mounting pressure from accu­rate bowling and sharp fielding by the Gladiators, could only add a few to the total, setting the stage for what promised to be a gripping chase.

For the Quetta Gladiators, aside from Amir and Hosein, Saud Shakeel, Abrar Ahmed, and Mohammad Wasim chipped in with crucial wickets, ensur­ing that the Islamabad United batsmen were never entirely comfortable at the crease.