Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two men for allegedly running an unlawful currency exchange business at Raja Bazaar, informed sources. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is on, they said. According to sources, a team of FIA Commercial Banking Circle, on a tipoff, raided the office of the currency exchange business located in Raja Bazaar and held two men. They said that the detained accused were identified as Hamza Sohail Ghauri (the owner) and Amad Mehmood cashier. The raiding team also recovered US Dollars, British Pounds, Euros and currency of many other countries worth Rs 25 million. Sources said a case under Foreign Exchange Regulation Act 1947 was registered against the suspects who were detained in the FIA lock-up.