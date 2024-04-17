Bilawal meets PPP delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday met with the PPP delegation of Gilgit-Baltistan Chapter.

The delegation comprised Amjad Advocate, Jameel Ahmed, Engineer Ismail, Sadia Danish, Imran Nadeem, Ayub Shah, Shahzad Agha and Kulsoom Mehdi, a press release said.

They informed Bilawal Bhutto about the overall political situation in Gilgit-Baltistan. Bilawal Bhutto assured the delegation to raise the political issues of Gilgit-Baltistan at the federal level.