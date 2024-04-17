Wednesday, April 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Finance ministry says POL price hike caused by upward trend in international market

Agencies
April 17, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -   The fortnightly increase in prices of various petroleum products was caused by upward fluctuation in the international oil market, said the spokesperson of finance ministry on Tuesday. During the last fortnight, the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel in the international market increased by $3.82 and $4.30 per barrel, the spokesperson said in a statement. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had proposed to increase the price of petrol by Rs4.53 and the price of highspeed diesel by Rs8.14, the statement said, adding the prices of petroleum products depended on the price fluctuations in the global market and the exchange rate. The prices of petroleum products in the global market have also increased due to the uncertainty in the Middle East. The spokesperson expressed the hope that the end of the Middle East crisis would eventually bring relief in this regard.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1713241874.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024