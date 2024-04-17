Wednesday, April 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IHC dismisses Bushra Bibi’s plea for shifting to Adaila Jail

IHC dismisses Bushra Bibi’s plea for shifting to Adaila Jail
Agencies
April 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed Bushra Bibi’s plea to shift her from Banigala to the Adiala Jail due to non follow-up by the defence counsel. Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzaib, who heard Bushra Bibi’s plea, asked about the absence of defence counsel, observing that the court had already announced it would formally declare the decision after today’s hearing. Expressing displeasure over the absence of the defence lawyer, he warned the petitioner to avoid politicking. Bushra Bibi would have been shifted to the Adaila Jail if the defence had won the case. Defence counsel Usman Riaz Gill, who arrived at the court room after the application had been dismissed, informed the court that he had got delayed due to police pickets.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1713241874.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024