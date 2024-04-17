IHC dismisses Bushra Bibi’s plea for shifting to Adaila Jail

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed Bushra Bibi’s plea to shift her from Banigala to the Adiala Jail due to non follow-up by the defence counsel. Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzaib, who heard Bushra Bibi’s plea, asked about the absence of defence counsel, observing that the court had already announced it would formally declare the decision after today’s hearing. Expressing displeasure over the absence of the defence lawyer, he warned the petitioner to avoid politicking. Bushra Bibi would have been shifted to the Adaila Jail if the defence had won the case. Defence counsel Usman Riaz Gill, who arrived at the court room after the application had been dismissed, informed the court that he had got delayed due to police pickets.