Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Iranian envoy lauds Pakistan's defence capabilities

Web Desk
9:06 PM | April 17, 2024
Ambassador of Iran Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on Minister for Defence and Defence Production Khawaja Asif on Wednesday and lauded the defence capabilities of Pakistan.

The defence minister said Pakistan and Iran enjoyed cordial and fraternal ties, nourished by centuries old religious and cultural affinities, a news release said

Khawaja Asif reiterated Pakistan’s stance on Palestine issue and highlighted early achievement of ceasefire in Gaza as well as resolution of Palestine issue.

Underlining the importance of Joint Border Commission, the Minister said that Pakistan had taken all necessary measures in the domain of border management and the joint efforts on the issue should continue in days ahead.

On the occasion, the Iranian Ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s defence capabilities and said the two countries had potential for further collaboration in the field of defence and energy cooperation.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the existing level of bilateral cooperation and committed to further it in areas of common interest, enhancing security, counter-terrorism and regional economic connectivity. 

