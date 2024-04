LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended the victory notification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Rana Arshad from PP- 133, Nankana Sahib.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders on a petition filed by rival independent candidate Muhammad Atif challenging the notification of Rana Arshad’s victory. The court also issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other respondents, seeking their replies.