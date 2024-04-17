Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Opp to raise PTI founder’s release issue in Parliament

Opposition likely to create uproar during Zardari’s address

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
April 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

PRESIDENTIAL ADDRESS TO JOIN SESSION.

ISLAMABAD   -  As President Asif Ali Zardari will address joint session of the parliament tomorrow [Thursday], the opposition has planned to create uproar during the proceedings.

The opposition, since the start of the 16th National Assembly, has not missed a single day protesting on the floor of the house. The opposition members most of the times raised reservations for not mentioning their agenda in the ‘Order of the Day’.

The opposition members, mainly PTI-backed members, have been raising the voice to release their leader former prime minister Imran Khan and withdraw cases against him. The same concerns would be raised in the joint session of the parliament during the speech of President Asif Ali Zardari, background discussions with opposition members revealed.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, following the parliamentary norms, will not give floor to any of the members for a point of order. The chair, in the past, had never allowed the lawmakers to raising point of order. President Zardari, by sharing a roadmap and indicating loopholes, for the newly-elected government in his address, will formally start the parliamentary year. The house members, throughout the year, carry on debate over the address of the President.

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

