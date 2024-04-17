Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Rawalpindi court's Judge recuses from hearing May 9 cases against Sheikh Rasheed and PTI leaders

Web Desk
4:33 PM | April 17, 2024
National

Judge Malik Ijaz Asif of the Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court has declined to preside over the hearings pertaining to the May 9 cases involving Sheikh Rasheed and leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

During the scheduled hearing, prominent PTI figures including Shireen Mazari, Shibli Faraz, Shehryar Afridi, Zartaj Gul, Raja Basharat, Zain Qureshi, along with Awami League Chairman Sheikh Rasheed, appeared before the court.

The district prosecutor informed the court that a reference had been filed against Judge Malik Ijaz Asif.

Consequently, the court has adjourned the proceedings related to the May 9 cases until April 30, without any further deliberations.

This decision comes in light of the filed reference against Judge Malik Ijaz Asif, leading to his recusal from presiding over the ongoing hearings concerning Sheikh Rasheed and PTI leaders. in May 9 incident. 

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1713331418.jpg

