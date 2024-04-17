Wednesday, April 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar

Agencies
April 17, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 07 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.29 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.22. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.5 and Rs280.25, respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 89 paisa to close at Rs295.53 against the last-day closing of Rs296.42, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.80, whereas a decrease of Rs1.17 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs346.01 compared to the last closing of Rs347.18. The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisa each to close at Rs75.77 and Rs74.18, respectively.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1713241874.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024