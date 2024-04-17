Wednesday, April 17, 2024
SEPA officials obtaine water samples for testing from district Sanghar

Staff Reporter
April 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The officials of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) have collected samples of drinking water from Sanjhoro and Shahdadpur on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran ul Hassan Khwaja and SEPA higher authorities. According to an official handout issued on Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner Sanghar has said the government of Sindh has a clear directive to provide clean drinking water and quality food to the people. He added that milk, drinking water and other daily food items should be checked and consumption of substandard items must be stopped. On the other hand, In-charge SEPA Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said that in the context of the instructions of Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Nabila Omar and Director General Sindh Environmental Protection Agency Naeem Ahmed Mughal, Samples of drinking water and drainage from various areas of taluka Sinjhoro and taluka Shahdadpur were obtained and sent to the laboratory for further analysis. He added that the process of collecting samples from across the district is going on and after receiving the report, substandard items and water will be stopped.

Staff Reporter

