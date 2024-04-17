Tortured body finally identified as lady journalist

GUJAR KHAN - The body of the woman discovered in the Lehry jungle near Sohawa in district Jhelum a month ago has finally been identified as Nosheen Rana, a journalist from the Pak Pattan area, according to the police.
As per information provided by the police, a dead body was found in the Lehry forests on March 11. The victim had suffered cuts to her throat, belly, and other areas, with damage to her jaw and her face was intentionally disfigured using acid to conceal her identity. After collecting her fingerprints and conducting a post-mortem examination, the police temporarily laid her to rest in the local graveyard. Through the use of fingerprints, the woman’s identity has been established as Rana Nosheen, a journalist working for a local newspaper in the Sahiwal region.
The police contacted the heirs of the victim, who then met with the investigators in Sohawa. After discussing the matter, they agreed to let her body remain buried there. The spokesperson for Jhelum Police, Muhammad Imran, told The Nation that the Sohawa police had promptly registered a case under section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code upon discovering the body.
Imran further mentioned that investigations were currently being conducted from all possible angles. He mentioned the challenge of identifying the body, which was later discovered to be that of a print media journalist from Pak Pattan.